Blue Jackets blow a 4-goal lead, but still rally in the 3rd period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-4

Zach Werenski scored two goals in the first period and Johnny Gaudreau ended his 17-game goal drought for the Jackets, who snapped their five-game losing streak against Anaheim. Kuraly and Werenski both had their first multi-goal games of the season.

The Ducks trailed 4-0 before they tied it up in an 11-minute burst to close the second period, with Mason McTavish getting two of the four goals. Alex Killorn made it 4-4 with a short-handed goal 24 seconds before the second intermission.

Columbus' Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves despite leaving the game late in the second period when teammate Adam Boqvist accidentally hit the goalie in the face with his stick blade. Elvis Merzlikins gave up goals on the only two shots he faced before Tarasov returned for the third period.

Troy Terry scored an exceptional opening goal and added two assists for the Ducks, who returned from a four-game road trip to open a nine-game stretch in which they won't leave California.

The Blue Jackets are the last-place team in the Eastern Conference, but they’re four points ahead of the Ducks, who are 14th in the West as they stumble toward their sixth consecutive non-playoff season.

John Gibson stopped 20 shots and rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov had a career-high three assists for the Ducks, who hadn't lost to Columbus since December 2021.

The Jackets went ahead 3 1/2 minutes in when Gaudreau's slap shot hit Gibson directly in the mask, and the rebound caromed in off Werenski's leg. Gaudreau then scored on a 2-on-1 rush, deking his way around Gibson and nudging home his first goal since Dec. 29.

Gaudreau, a former 40-goal scorer for Calgary, nearly ended his goal drought in each of the Jackets' past two games, but both goals in San Jose and Los Angeles were negated by goalie interference.

Werenski banked a puck off Gibson's back from behind the net late in the first, doubling his goal total for the entire season.

Kuraly capitalized on Gibson's turnover behind the net early in the second, but Terry ended the Ducks' drought several minutes later, stickhandling through most of Columbus' skaters before firing a brilliant shot into the top corner for his 17th goal. McTavish then scored while Tarasov was down on the ice in pain from Boqvist's stick.

McTavish scored again during 4-on-4 play, and Killorn tied it 47 seconds later.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Buffalo on Friday night.

Ducks: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

