Blue Jackets and Senators hit the ice in Eastern Conference play

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Ottawa Senators in Eastern Conference action.

Columbus has a 7-13-4 record overall and a 5-7-1 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets are 2-3-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Ottawa is 8-9 overall and 2-2-0 in road games. The Senators have a 7-4-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 11 goals and five assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has scored five goals with 17 assists for the Senators. Mathieu Joseph has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (knee), Damon Severson: out (oblique).

Senators: Thomas Chabot: out (hand), Mark Kastelic: out (ankle), Ridly Greig: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.