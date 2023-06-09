Blue Jackets acquire D Damon Severson from Devils after he signs 8-year deal

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen sent a third-round pick, 80th overall, in this month's draft to the Devils for Severson, who will be under contract through the 2030-31 NHL season.

Severson had 58 goals and 205 assists in 647 career appearances with the Devils since making his NHL debut in 2014-15. He scored seven game-winning goals and averaged more than 21 minutes of playing time during his nine seasons. The 28-year-old had seven goals and 26 assists this season, including two game-winning goals, in 81 games.