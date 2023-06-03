Blake Perkins hits grand slam, Brewers hold off Reds for 10-8 win

William Contreras also went deep in Milwaukee's third win in four games. Colin Rea (3-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball for the NL Central leaders, and Devin Williams closed it out after the bullpen faltered.

Brewers first baseman Jon Singleton went 1 for 4 and scored a run in his first major league game since 2015 with Houston. Singleton and Perkins were promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, and first baseman Darin Ruf and outfielder Tyrone Taylor were placed on the 10-day injured list.