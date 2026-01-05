Blaha, Wisconsin-River Falls beats defending champion North Central 24-14 for D-III title

Blaha was 27-of-41 passing for 291 yards and added 126 yards rushing on 18 carries. Blaha has 6,189 total yards this season, breaking Joe Burrow’s NCAA all-divisions single-season record of 6,039 yards in 2019 for LSU.

UWRF, which advanced to the postseason for the first time since 1996, has won 11 games in a row.

Blaha, who threw a 13-yard TD pass to Blake Rohrer late in the first half, ran for touchdowns of 7 yards in the third quarter and 12 yards in the fourth to give the Falcons a 24-14 lead.

Donovan McNeal raced 48 yards for a touchdown that opened the scoring just more than two minutes into the game. Justin Scheberl kicked a 25-yard field goal for UWRF (13-1) with 5:48 left in the first quarter. McNeal answered with a 2-yard TD run that capped a 15-play, 73-yard drive that took more than 9 1/2 minutes off the clock made it 14-3 — the Falcons’ largest deficit this season — with 11:07 left in the first half.

Falcons freshman Taylor Sussner picked off a pass in the end zone, his seventh interception this year, on the last play of the first half.

McNeal finished with 133 yards rushing on 23 carries. Wilson was 18-of-28 passing for 194 yards passing but threw two interceptions and lost a fumble deep in Falcons territory.

The Cardinals went into the game leading D-III in scoring offense (49.4 per game) and scoring defense (10.1).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football