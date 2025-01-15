Blackford and Duquesne host Dayton

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces Dayton after Mackenzie Blackford scored 20 points in Duquesne's 97-55 victory over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Dukes are 8-2 on their home court. Duquesne scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Flyers are 4-1 in conference matchups. Dayton ranks eighth in the A-10 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 3.7.

Duquesne averages 77.1 points, 16.0 more per game than the 61.1 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 65.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 66.3 Duquesne allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Dukes.

Ivy Wolf averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.