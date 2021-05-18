Black faith leaders, lawmakers, push to end death penalty

“In a moment when our entire country is grappling with our racist past and present, Ohio has a chance to lead," Pryor said.

In February, a coalition of Democratic and Republican state lawmakers announced new bipartisan bills to end executions. GOP lawmakers cite the cost to taxpayers of years of appeals, the lack of available lethal injection drugs, and the danger of executing an innocent person. A similar bipartisan effort last year was unsuccessful.

In January, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law banning the execution of the severely mentally ill, including killers diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder at the time of their crimes. Death penalty opponents point to that law as an example of changing anti-capital punishment sentiment.

In the meantime, Ohio remains under an unofficial death penalty moratorium. DeWine said in December that lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment than lethal injection before any inmates can be put to death in the future, and added that it's "pretty clear" there won't be any executions this year.

Before and after that, DeWine has continued to delay multiple executions.

No executions are scheduled this year, and while nine are scheduled in 2022, it's unlikely they'll be carried out because of Ohio's lack of lethal drugs.

The state's last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.