Binet, Taveras lead Southern Miss over Kent State 66-65

Djahi Binet scored 17 points to lead the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Isaac Taveras secured the victory with a free throw with one second remaining as the Golden Eagles took down the Kent State Golden Flashes 66-65 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Djahi Binet scored 17 points, and Isaac Tavares sealed the victory with a free throw with one second remaining as Southern Miss took down Kent State 66-65 on Saturday.

Binet also added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tavares shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line to add 16 points. Tylik Weeks shot 3 of 15 from the field and went 8-for-10 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Flashes (17-7, 8-3 Mid-American Conference) were led by Delrecco Gillespie, who recorded 15 points and nine rebounds. Kent State also got 15 points apiece from Rob Whaley Jr. and Cian Medley.

Binet put up 13 points in the first half for Southern Miss, who led 34-30 at halftime. Tavares scored 14 points in the second half for Southern Miss, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

