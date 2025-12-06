Bills host Bengals in matchup of AFC teams with recent history of dominant December records

BetMGM NFL Odds: Bills by 5 1/2

Against the spread: Bengals 5-7; Bills 6-6

Series record: Tied 17-17

Last meeting: Bengals beats Bills 24-18 at Cincinnati on Nov. 5, 2023.

Last week: Bengals beat Ravens 32-14 at Baltimore. Bills beat Steelers 26-7 at Pittsburgh.

Bengals offense: overall (22), rush (30), pass (11), scoring (16).

Bengals defense: overall (32), rush (31), pass (32), scoring (32).

Bills offense: overall (2), rush (1), pass (10), scoring (5).

Bills defense: overall (8), rush (30), pass (1), scoring (13).

Turnover differential: Bengals minus-3; Bills minus-2;

Bengals player to watch

QB Joe Burrow. Cincinnati's franchise quarterback looked solid in his first game back after missing nine weeks because of a turf toe injury, passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Baltimore. The Bengals have won their past eight games when Burrow has been the starting quarterback.

Bills player to watch

RB James Cook. This might be Josh Allen’s offense, but Cook has been the constant this season. The fourth-year player is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with a career-best 1,228 yards, coming off his seventh 100-yard outing of the season, and he faces a defense that’s allowed 100 yards in every outing except the opener.

Key matchup

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Bills CB Christian Benford. Even with Burrow sidelined for all but three games, Chase is 29 yards shy of his fifth straight 1,000-yard receiving season, and 14 receptions short of his third straight 100-catch season. He’ll line up against Benford, a fourth-year player who has been Buffalo’s most consistent defender this season. Benford is coming off his best outing of the season, in limiting Pittsburgh’s D.K. Metcalf to three catches for 32 yards, had his first interception of the season and returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown.

Key injuries

Bengals: DE Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) is expected to miss his fifth straight game. ... WR Tee Higgins and RB Tahj Brooks could return after missing last week's game because of the concussion protocol.

Bills: Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) and LB Terrel Bernard (elbow) have been ruled out. ... WR Joshua Palmer's status is uncertain because of knee and ankle issues. ... LT Dion Dawkins (concussion) carries no injury designation and is expected to play, while RT Spencer Brown (right shoulder) is listed as questionable. ... TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring/knee) has a chance to return after missing three games.

Series notes