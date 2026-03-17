Bills continue adding to secondary by signing safety Geno Stone to a 1-year contract

The Buffalo Bills continued adding to their secondary by signing safety Geno Stone to a one-year contract
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) stretches during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) stretches during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills continued adding to their secondary by signing safety Geno Stone to a one-year contract on Monday.

Stone has six NFL seasons of experience, and was a starter the past two years with Cincinnati. The 26-year-old was selected by Baltimore in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa, and spent his first four seasons with the Ravens.

Stone had a career-best seven interceptions in his final season in Baltimore, and added six more in 34 games with the Bengals, including two returned for touchdowns. He was a free agent after completing a two-year contract.

He joins C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the second safety signed by Buffalo in free agency. The Bills defense is undergoing a transition with Jim Leonhard taking over as coordinator under new coach Joe Brady.

Stone has experience playing both safety positions. He and Gardner-Johnson are projected to compete for a starting job opposite Cole Bishop, and after Buffalo released Taylor Rapp earlier this month.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

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