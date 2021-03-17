Bill allowing Ohio schools more time for spring tests passes

Ohio lawmakers initially wanted to seek a federal waiver to skip required tests for the second straight year, but federal education officials indicated that wouldn’t be an option. They say the tests are needed to help understand and address the pandemic’s impact on learning.

Instead, they’re offering some flexibility on when and how it’s done, and say states can apply to be exempt from certain accountability measures linked to the results. The Ohio proposal would direct state officials to seek that exemption.

While Fedor, a Toledo Democrat, applauded the passage of the final version of the bill, she said the state should stop focusing on tests “that provide narrow data of limited use” of a student's abilities.

Instead, she said, Ohio "should give schools tools to invest in quality time with students, supplemental tutoring, and the implementation of enrichment and wellness programs.”

Associated Press reporter Kantele Franko contributed to this report.

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.