Big Ten This Week: Boilermakers' big men will test Ohio St

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 16 Ohio State at No. 6 Purdue, Sunday. This is the only regular-season meeting between teams in the thick of the conference race. Purdue won two of three against the Buckeyes last season, with one decided in overtime and all by single digits. The Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2), like every team, will have their hands full dealing with the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and and 6-10 Trevion Williams. After this, the Buckeyes have only two games left against opponents currently ranked. This would be a big hurdle to clear for Purdue (17-3, 6-3), which still must play at Michigan State and Wisconsin and at home against Illinois.

LOOKING AHEAD: No. 24 Illinois' one-point win over No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday was its first in three games and a confidence booster because it happened with Kofi Cockburn out a second straight game (concussion) and Andre Curbelo out with COVID-19. The Illini (14-5, 7-2) are tied with Wisconsin for the league lead and enter a crucial stretch with five of their next seven on the road, starting Saturday at Northwestern.