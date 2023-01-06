Big 4th quarter lifts No. 3 Ohio State women past Minnesota

Heyer restored order for Minnesota, grabbing two big defensive boards and hitting a 3 that gave the Gophers a 61-55 lead after three quarters.

But after making just 5 of 20 shots in the third quarter, Ohio State caught fire in the fourth. The Buckeyes went 4-for-5 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the line during a 14-0 run over the first three minutes of the period.

A five-point possession was key to the game-changing run. Cotie McMahon was fouled while shooting, and Minnesota’s Mi’Cole Cayton was given a technical for disputing the call.

McMahon hit one of her two free throws before Mikesell made both shots from the technical. Harris then made a jumper to give the Buckeyes a 64-61 lead.

Ohio State ended up making 9 of 13 shots while holding Minnesota to 3 of 15 from the floor in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ 16th straight victory gives them the best start in program history, topping the record from 2011-12.

Minnesota: Coach Lindsay Whalen’s Gophers missed a chance at a signature win but their young lineup showed big potential.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Illinois on Sunday.

Minnesota: Visits Wisconsin on Sunday.

