Big 12 newcomer Utah tabbed as favorite to win the expanded 16-team football conference this fall

Pac-12 teams Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah officially became Big 12 members this week, at the same time that reigning Big 12 champion Texas and Oklahoma joined the Southeastern Conference.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders were picked 11th in the preseason poll, with Arizona State picked 16th.

The league also announced its preseason individual awards, led by NCAA rushing champion Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State as the offensive player of the year.

Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter, who has also played receiver for the Buffaloes, was selected as the offensive player of the year. Former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, now at UCF, was tabbed as newcomer of the year.

