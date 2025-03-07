Big 12 Conference moves 10 football games to Fridays next fall

On the opening weekend of the season, Baylor will host SEC team Auburn, and Colorado will be home against ACC team Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. Arizona plays at Arizona State and Utah is at Kansas on Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving.

There will also be two games Sept. 12, with Colorado at Houston, and Kansas State at Arizona. That matchup of Wildcats won’t count in the Big 12 standings since it part of a pre-existing schedule agreement between the two teams before the league expanded to 16 teams last year.

The other four Friday night games are Tulsa at Oklahoma State (Sept. 19), TCU at Arizona State (Sept. 26), West Virginia at BYU (Oct. 3), and Houston at UCF (Nov. 7).

