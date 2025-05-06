Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark receives 3-year contract extension through 2030

Yormark was CEO of Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company when he was hired to take over for Bob Bowlsby in 2022.

Yormark landed a six-year television contract extension with ESPN and Fox valued at $2.28 billion and shepherded the move of Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 following the disintegration of the Pac-12. He also oversaw the Bowlsby-negotiated move of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF into the Big 12 in 2023.

