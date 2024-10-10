Big 12 coaches pick Kansas as preseason favorite, Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson as top player

With coaches not allowed to vote for their own team, Kansas got nine of the 15 possible first-place votes. Houston got five, while Iowa State and Arizona split the other two.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was picked as the preseason player of the year. The 7-foot-2 center averaged 17.9 points and a Big 12-best 10.9 rebounds last season.

Dickinson was the only unanimous pick for the preseason All-Big 12 team that also included Houston's L.J. Cryer and J'Wan Roberts, Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey and Arizona's Caleb Love.

Baylor guard Jeremy Roach and Kansas State guard Coleman Hawkins shared the preseason newcomer of the year honor after both led their respective teams to the NCAA Elite Eight last season. Roach averaged 14 points and 3.3 assists for Duke, and Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists at Illinois.

Bears guard VJ Edgecombe was voted as the preseason freshman of the year.

