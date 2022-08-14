Bieber wins 4th straight, Guardians beat Blue Jays 7-2

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman, chosen AL player of the week last week after pitching 14 scoreless innings in starts at Tampa Bay and Minnesota, couldn’t keep his streak going at home. Rosario connected on a one-out drive in the first for his eighth homer.

Gausman (8-9) allowed five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

A wild pitch cost Gausman in the fifth, allowing Rosario to advance to scoring position and come home on Josh Naylor’s single. The Blue Jays also made an errant throw on Tyler Freeman’s stolen base attempt in the fourth and, on the next play, right fielder Cavan Biggio couldn’t get to Hedges’ fly ball down the line. The ball dropped for an RBI double.

Teoscar Hernández tied it in the bottom half with an RBI double, but Hedges made it 2-1 with an RBI single in the second, then doubled home a run in the fourth.

Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth before Miller chased Gausman with a two-out RBI double.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cut it to 5-2 with an RBI grounder in the fifth. Guerrero finished 0 for 4, ending his career-best hitting streak at 22. He grounded out to third to end the seventh, stranding runners at first and second.

Rosario and José Ramirez hit RBI singles off Trent Thornton in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (rest) was held out of the starting lineup. Bichette has played in 111 of Toronto’s 113 games.

ROAD WARRIOR

Cleveland has won nine of Bieber’s past 11 road starts.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale starts Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader against Detroit. His opponent will be RHP Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.45). Cleveland has not named a starter for Game 2, when RHP Bryan Garcia (0-0, 2.35) is scheduled to start for the Tigers.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 5.13) starts Monday against Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.42). Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts against the Orioles this season.

Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman scores on an RBI double by Austin Hedges in the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland Guardian' Austin Hedges hits an RBI double, scoring Tyler Freeman in the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter in first-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores on a double by Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whitt Merrifield, top right, throws to first base but not in time to complete a double play against Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw after forcing out Austin Hedges (17) at second base in second-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk hits a single off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario, right, runs the bases and celebrates with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh after hitting a solo home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)