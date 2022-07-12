Bieber pitches 3-hitter, Guardians beat White Sox 4-1

Ramírez, selected for his fourth All-Star Game, leads the American League with 68 RBIs, three more than Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Eloy Jiménez singled home Andrew Vaughn in the seventh, cutting Chicago’s deficit to 4-1. The White Sox had two on with one out before Gavin Sheets bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Martin worked a season-high six innings, giving up four runs while striking out three after being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. The 25-year-old right-hander made his big league debut May 17 at Kansas City.

Nolan Jones of the Guardians went 0 for 3, going hitless for the first time in the majors. Jones batted .538 with seven hits and eight RBIs over his first four games.

Cleveland designated hitter Franmil Reyes fouled a pitch off the right side of his face in the third inning but remained in the game. The ball ricocheted off the dirt and struck Reyes below his helmet, near the ear.

The Guardians played their league-high eighth doubleheader, their seventh at Progressive Field. The White Sox, i their fourth doubleheader, were swept by Cleveland on April 20.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: C Yasmani Grandal (back spasms) has shifted his rehab assignment from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte. Grandal, who was placed on the injured list on June 13, had a .692 on-base percentage in three games with the Barons.

Guardians: OF Oscar Gonzalez (right abdominal strain) is performing light physical exercises, but has not been cleared for baseball activities. The rookie is eligible to be activated off the IL, but likely will remain there until after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (7-4, 2.45 ERA) has only lost once in seven road starts this season, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings at Cleveland on April 21. Cease is 4-1 with a 1.77 ERA away from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Guardians: LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 4.08 ERA) will become the first Cleveland pitcher to make three consecutive starts as part of doubleheaders since Neal Heaton in 1984. The rookie is in his seventh stint with the team.

___

Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw slides safely into home to score a run on an RBI-double by Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario in the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario celebrates after hitting an RBI-double in the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario scores a run on a two-RBI single by Jose Ramirez in the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Cleveland.

Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison reacts after picking off Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, left, in the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians' Franmil Reyes reacts after fouling a pitch off his head in the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Cleveland.