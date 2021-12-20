Hamburger icon
BG takes on Carlow

news
56 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons are set to battle the Celtics of NAIA member Carlow

Carlow vs. Bowling Green (6-4)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons will be taking on the Celtics of NAIA school Carlow. Bowling Green is coming off a 100-74 win at home over Robert Morris in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Daeqwon Plowden has averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds this year for Bowling Green. Joe Reece has complemented Plowden with 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Millien has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 3-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Falcons scored 77.5 points per contest across those six contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

