Betz lifts Bellarmine past Franklin 75-37

news
3 hours ago
Juston Betz posted 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Bellarmine routed Franklin 75-37

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Juston Betz posted 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Bellarmine easily defeated Franklin 75-37 on Sunday.

Curt Hopf had 14 points for Bellarmine (2-5). Garrett Tipton added 11 points. CJ Fleming had 10 points.

TJ Deere had 9 points for the Grizzlies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

