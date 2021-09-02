Berry leads Columbus against Orlando City SC following 2-goal showing

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Andres Perea (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.