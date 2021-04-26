X

Berrios scheduled to start for Twins at Indians

By The Associated Press
The Twins will start Jose Berrios on Monday and the Indians are expected to counter with Zach Plesac

Minnesota Twins (7-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (9-11, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.00 ERA, .95 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (1-3, 6.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +111, Twins -127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to take on the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

The Indians are 7-6 against AL Central teams. Cleveland has slugged .372 this season. Jordan Luplow leads the team with a mark of .651.

The Twins have gone 2-1 against division opponents. Minnesota is slugging .391 as a unit. Byron Buxton leads the team with a slugging percentage of .818.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 14 RBIs and is batting .286.

Buxton leads the Twins with 12 extra base hits and is batting .382.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Max Kepler: (health protocols), Kyle Garlick: (health protocols), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols), Miguel Sano: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

