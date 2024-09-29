Benteke scores 2 goals for DC United in 2-2 tie with Crew

Benteke opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a one-touch shot, off a pass played by Ted Ku-Dipietro, from the center of the area. The 33-year-old forward is just the third player in franchise history to score at least 20 goals in a season, joining Raúl Díaz Arce (23 in 1996) and Luciano Emilio (20 in 2007).

Juan “Cucho” Hernández seemingly effortlessly flicked a shot from outside the area under the crossbar into the left corner of the net in the 54th minute to make it 1-1 and then played a long, arcing entry from the right side to the center of the area, where Jacen Russell-Rowe put away a header to give the Crew a 2-1 lead in the 57th.

Schulte stopped five shots for Columbus (16-5-9). The Crew, who had won back-to-back, are unbeaten in four straight.

Alex Bono had four saves for D.C. United (8-13-10).

