Bennett's 16, double-digit scoring from starters lead Dayton 77-71 over UMBC

Jose Roberto Tanchyn led the Retrievers (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six rebounds off the bench. DJ Armstrong added 15 points and two steals, while Jah'likai King had 14.

Dayton went into halftime ahead of UMBC 41-37 with eight points from L'Etang. Dayton used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a five-point deficit and take the lead at 59-57 with 10:17 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Bennett scored nine second-half points. ___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.