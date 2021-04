Bennett scores two goals, Knight makes 33 saves in NHL debut

Lomberg and Huberdeau scored goals less than a minute apart late in the second and the Panthers staked their young goalie to a 5-1 lead.

Barkov and Bennett scored 14 seconds apart in the first to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Barkov fired a wrist shot from the right circle that got past Korpisalo at 6:52. Bennett followed by batting the puck out of midair and in at 7:06.

Roslovik closed the score to 2-1 on his power-play goal with 3:44 let in the first. Roslovik poked in a loose puck that beat Knight on the stick side.

MILESTONES

Anthony Duclair recorded his 100th NHL assist.

Knight is the 77th Boston College player to appear in the NHL.

The Panthers offered a video tribute to Patrick Marleau surpassing Gordie Howe’s record of 1,767 games set in 1980. Marleau, a member of the San Jose Sharks, played game number 1,768 on April 19, 2021 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

NO GO

Roslovik appeared to score a second goal in the closing minute of the first but the Panthers challenged the goal and the Blue Jackets were ruled offside.

ATTENDANCE

The Panthers cap attendance at 25% of capacity. Tuesday’s game drew 4,123.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jackets visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

The Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Florida Panthers center Alexander Wennberg (21) checks Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Mikko Lehtonen (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Credit: Joel Auerbach Credit: Joel Auerbach

Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (91) congratulates left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) after he returned from the penalty box during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Credit: Joel Auerbach Credit: Joel Auerbach

Teammates congratulate Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) after he scored a goal against the Panthers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Credit: Joel Auerbach Credit: Joel Auerbach