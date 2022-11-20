springfield-news-sun logo
X

Benigni's 23 lead Navy over Youngstown State 80-67

news
28 minutes ago
Led by Austin Benigni's 23 points, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 80-67 on Sunday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni had 23 points in Navy's 80-67 win over Youngstown State on Sunday.

Benigni had five assists for the Midshipmen (4-1). Patrick Dorsey shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Tyler Nelson shot 2 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Malek Green finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (4-2). Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 15 points and two steals for Youngstown State. In addition, Brandon Rush finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
80 Acres Farms adds strawberries to lineup of always ‘in-season’...
2
Need for food assistance in Clark, Champaign counties is rising
3
Hunger is not a choice, giving is
4
Grand illumination, bigger skating rink part of Holiday in the City
5
Clark-Shawnee sophomore brings stutter awareness to middle schoolers
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top