Bengals win in Burrow's return, taking advantage of 5 Baltimore turnovers in a 32-14 victory

Tanner Hudson made a terrific one-handed grab in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown to put Cincinnati up 19-7, and after the Ravens answered with Keaton Mitchell's 18-yard touchdown run, Burrow threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Andrei Iosivas late in the third quarter.

Baltimore then drove into Bengals territory, but Lamar Jackson's deflected pass was intercepted by Demetrius Knight Jr. — the two-time MVP's third turnover of the night.

The Ravens had recovered from a 1-5 start to pull even with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North, but Baltimore didn't look all that impressive offensively in recent wins over Cleveland and the New York Jets, and that continued against a woeful Cincinnati defense.

Derrick Henry scored on an 18-yard run on Baltimore's first possession to give the Ravens a 7-3 lead, and Jackson looked quicker while running than he has of late. But his passing was erratic, and he seemed uncertain in the pocket behind an offensive line that's had a rough season.

Jackson lost a fumble while being sacked, giving Cincinnati the ball at the Baltimore 2. The Bengals came away with no points, turning the ball over on downs, but the Ravens' problems were just beginning. Isaiah Likely nearly scored on a long catch-and-run in the second quarter, but he fumbled just before the goal line and the ball went through the end zone, giving the ball to Cincinnati.

Later, Zay Flowers of the Ravens had a touchdown wiped out by an offensive pass interference flag, and then Jackson fumbled near the end of the half — unforced — when he tried to hold up while throwing and the ball slipped out of his hand.

The Bengals only led 12-7 at halftime after all that, and Burrow had a few iffy throws of his own in his first game since Week 2. But in the second half he was sharp. In his return from a turf toe injury, Burrow went 24 for 46 for 261 yards.

Jackson was 17 of 32 for 246.

Injuries

Bengals: LB Brian Asamoah II injured his knee.

Ravens: Baltimore did not have CB Nate Wiggins (foot) in the second half, which likely contributed to the defense's difficulty getting off the field. ... LB Chandler Martin injured a knee in the first half.

Up next

Bengals: At Buffalo on Dec. 7.

Ravens: Host Pittsburgh on Dec. 7.

