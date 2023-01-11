Bengals will rely on O-line replacements to slow down Ravens

“I've been here all year, so it's not necessarily anything lacking,” he said. “I'm just hoping to go out there and play to the best of my ability on each play and hopefully be there when (Karras) needs me most.”

Cappa was the first free agent targeted — he got a four-year deal worth $40 million — when Cincinnati began rebuilding its subpar offensive line before the season. It also brought in veterans Karras and Collins, with rookie fourth-round draft pick Cordell Volson fitting in at left guard.

With Jonah Williams at left tackle, the offensive front was together for the first 15 games and became one of the team's greatest strengths through the eight-game win streak to finish the regular season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said the scheme won't change much because of the new personnel on the right side.

“They’ve all been getting reps in all the things that we do and how we run them,” Callahan said. “At this point in the year, it’s hard to introduce all kinds of shiny new things that are really going to change who you are. We’re still going to be who we are as an offense and run a lot of the things that we’ve run and have had success with over the course of the season."

They will have to contend with a Ravens defense that ranks third in the league in points allowed and ninth in yards.

NOTES: WR Tee Higgins missed Wednesday's practice with an illness. ... S Tycen Anderson was cleared to return to practice. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick injured his hamstring in the preseason.

