Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous practices this week, but rode a stationary bike Saturday and did some easy running while using a resistance band, according to a pool report.