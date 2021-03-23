Bengals sign former Carolina CB Apple to one-year contract

Spain was released by the Buffalo Bills in midseason last year before the Bengals signed him. He started the last eight games, five of them at right guard.

On Monday, the Bengals re-signed punter Kevin Huber to one-year contract.

Apple (6-1, 203), a sixth-year player out of Ohio State, originally was a first-round draft pick (10th overall) of the N.Y. Giants in 2016. He has played in 57 career games for the Giants, Saints and Panthers, and has 219 tackles, 33 PDs, three INTs, three FFs and five FRs.

The Bengals today signed free agent CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract for 2021.

