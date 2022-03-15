Bengals sign DT B.J. Hill to 3-year, $30 million deal

Hill was a critical player on the Bengals' defensive line during their run to the Super Bowl last season, especially after the injury to Larry Ogunjobi, who is expected to sign elsewhere.

The 26-year-old Hill came to Cincinnati last August via a trade with the New York Giants in exchange for little-used offensive lineman Billy Price. Hill went on to play in 16 regular-season games and all four playoff games, with three postseason starts. He had 50 tackles and was fourth on the team with 5 1/2 sacks. In the postseason, he had 13 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks and intercepted a pass.