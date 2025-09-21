Bengals set dubious franchise record for most lopsided loss in 38-point drubbing by Vikings

The Cincinnati Bengals have suffered their most lopsided loss in franchise history
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning walks off after throwing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning walks off after throwing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
news
1 hour ago
X

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals set a franchise record with their most lopsided loss, a 48-10 blowout by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

In their first game since losing quarterback Joe Burrow to a serious toe injury, the Bengals fell behind by 45 points before a meaningless touchdown pass from Jake Browning to Drew Sample in the fourth quarter for the final, 38-point margin.

That was one point worse than four previous defeats: The Bengals lost 51-14 to the visiting New Orleans Saints on Nov. 11, 2018; 37-0 to the host New York Jets on Jan. 3, 2010; 37-0 to the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sept. 24, 2000; and 44-7 to the visiting Chicago Bears on Sept. 28, 1986.

The Bengals, who had four of their five turnovers in the first half, trailed the Vikings 34-3 to match the largest halftime deficit in franchise history. They were down 31-0 to the Detroit Lions on the road on Sept. 27, 1970, and lost 38-3. The Bengals then won their final seven games that season to finish 8-6 and make the playoffs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Emily K. Kulow named Project Woman executive director
2
One dead in fatal Springfield Twp. crash
3
Clark County Democratic Party chair to resign after November election
4
Area pastors concerned about how some reacted to Kirk’s assassination
5
Growing number of Springfield Haitians in need of food, utilities...