Bengals re-sign punter Kevin Huber for 14th season

30 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed their longest-tenured player, punter Kevin Huber, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals on Monday re-signed their longest-tenured player, punter Kevin Huber, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.

He finished 2021 with 207 career regular-season games played as a Bengal, tied with cornerback Ken Riley for most in team history.

Huber, a Cincinnati native, is the franchise leader in most punting categories, including punts (980), punting yards (44,426), gross average (45.33), net average (40.27) and inside-20 punts (337).

He also shares the franchise record for longest punt (75) and has been the holder on place kicks for his entire career.

Huber is expected to compete with Drue Chrisman for the starting job in 2022.

