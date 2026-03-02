Bengals re-sign Dalton Risner to one-year deal to play right guard

Risner signed with the Bengals late last August when their depth was tested because of injuries and quickly found himself on the field. He ended up making 11 starts for Cincinnati, playing what he viewed as the best football of his seven-year career.

Risner has made 92 starts in the NFL, including four years as a full-time starter with the Denver Broncos. With the Bengals, Risner impressed with his physicality, his pass protection and his hustle.

He also felt like he “found a home.”

“I’m full of gratitude,” Risner said on Monday. “I could go on and on about every reason I wanted to come back and how you’ve welcomed me and my wife with open arms. We’ve known about this deal for the last 48 hours, and it’s been one of the hardest secrets to keep ever.”

Signing a contract before the start of the new league year next week was a welcome change for Risner, whose free agency has lingered into May, August and even September in recent seasons. He had ups and downs on the field in prior seasons and wasn’t targeted in free agency as an immediate starter.

Risner’s performance last season made the free agency process much different for Risner this time around. He knew his value as an impact pass protector, and the Bengals rewarded him at a right guard position where the organization hasn’t spent much on in free agency over the years.

“I’m super overwhelmed with gratitude and thankfulness to come back here, especially with the ups and downs of last season,” Risner said. “Truth be told, after the season, I told everyone this is where I wanted to be. When it came to this process, it did take a bit of time. The Bengals and myself were proactive in getting this deal done.”

It got to the point, Risner said, where he “started putting pressure on his agent” to make sure a deal with Cincinnati got done.

“I didn’t really care to hit free agency and see if someone wanted to sign me to a two or three-year deal or pay me more cash per year,” said the 30-year-old Risner. “I wanted to be a Cincinnati Bengal.”

Before he signed with the Bengals last August, he was getting ready by working out in a local park. He did pass protection reps on his own hoping that he’d get a call from the team. Risner’s patience paid off when he got his opportunity to play for the Bengals.

Near the end of last season, Risner’s teammates were openly pushing for him to be re-signed in interviews with reporters. Over the past two days, Risner has spoken to a lot of those players about their mutual excitement for him to be back with the team for the upcoming season.

“This process (in free agency) was so much different because I’ve never felt this way about an organization,” Risner said. “I’ve never truly just wanted to be back and not even test my market. I’m at the point of my career where this is going to be my best.”

