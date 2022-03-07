Bengals place franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates III

The Bengals had tried unsuccessfully to come to terms on a long-term contract for the 25-year-old Bates, whose rookie deal expired at the end of the season, putting him on the verge of becoming a free agent.

Bates was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft and has emerged as one of the team leaders. He was a key player in 2021 as the Bengals reached their first Super Bowl in 33 years.