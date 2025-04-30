Bengals pick up 5th-year option on cornerback Dax Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals have exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Dax Hill, putting him under contract through the 2026 season
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)
news
1 hour ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Dax Hill, putting him under contract through the 2026 season.

The deadline for teams to pick up the option year on first-round picks from the 2022 draft is Thursday.

Hill was the 31st overall pick in 2022. He is coming back from a torn ACL in his right knee that occurred in Cincinnati's overtime loss to Baltimore in Week 5 last season.

“I’m really excited about Dax’s future,” coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “We see an ascending player who attacks each day the right way. I can’t wait to see him back on the field making plays for us this season.”

Hill was listed as a safety his first two seasons in the league before moving to cornerback last season. He has 2 1/2 sacks and two interceptions in 37 games, including 24 starts.

Hill will earn $12.68 million in 2026 with the Bengals picking up the option.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Simulation shows challenges for people re-entering society after...
2
2 men indicted for attempted murder in 2023 North Limestone incident
3
Global Impact STEM finishes new school building at Clark State...
4
Election 2025: Enon residents to vote May 6 on five-year police...
5
Springfield man indicted for rape, assault of minor