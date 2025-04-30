Bengals pick up 5th-year option on cornerback Dax Hill

Hill was the 31st overall pick in 2022. He is coming back from a torn ACL in his right knee that occurred in Cincinnati's overtime loss to Baltimore in Week 5 last season.

“I’m really excited about Dax’s future,” coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “We see an ascending player who attacks each day the right way. I can’t wait to see him back on the field making plays for us this season.”

Hill was listed as a safety his first two seasons in the league before moving to cornerback last season. He has 2 1/2 sacks and two interceptions in 37 games, including 24 starts.

Hill will earn $12.68 million in 2026 with the Bengals picking up the option.

