Bengals need help on offensive and defensive lines, LB

news | 3 hours ago
By The Associated Press
The Cincinnati Bengals will look to upgrade their offensive line to protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who missed part of last season with a knee injury he suffered on a pass rush

CINCINNATI BENGALS (4-11-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR A.J. Green, S Shawn Williams, WR John Ross, CB Mackensie Alexander, P Kevin Huber, CB William Jackson, WR Alex Erickson, TE Cethan Carter, S Brandon Wilson, G Alex Redmond, K Randy Bullock, CB LeShaun Sims, LB Josh Bynes, DT Christian Covington, DT Mike Daniels, S Clark Harris, DE Margus Hunt, DT Xavier Williams, WR Mike Thomas, DE Carl Lawson, RB Samaje Perine, LB Jordan Evans.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Tony Brown.

NEEDS: The Bengals desperately need an offensive line upgrade to help protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Upgrades also are necessary at linebacker and on the defensive line. With Mackensie Alexander and William Jackson in the free agent pool, cornerback could also be a concern. One of the franchise’s greatest players, A.J. Green, is likely to sign elsewhere as a free agent after nine seasons in Cincinnati.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $42 million.

