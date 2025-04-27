Bengals maintain focus on improving defense and offensive line with their picks in the NFL draft

Cincinnati did that with five of its six picks being either on defense or the offensive line.

“We can go play football now. Obviously, our players don’t know the scheme yet, we haven’t gotten that piece yet. But we can put a depth chart out there and feel really good about where we are at. That’s a big piece that helps us sleep well at night right now,” coach Zac Taylor said.

Al Golden, the Bengals linebacker coach for two seasons (2020-21), returns to Cincinnati as defensive coordinator tasked with turning around a unit that was 25th in the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game), allowed 414 points, fifth most, and allowed a touchdown on 67.9% of opponent’s red zone possessions, the third-worst rate in the NFL.

Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart, the 17th overall pick, has the potential to be a run defender as a rookie while honing his pass rushing skills. Stewart led the Aggies with 39 quarterback pressures last season but had only 1 1/2 sacks.

If the Bengals trade All-Pro defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson before the start of the season, the acceleration will have to happen quicker. Hendrickson is going into the final year of his contract and is seeking a new deal.

Cincinnati also drafted a pair of linebackers if it decides to move on from Germaine Pratt, who requested a trade. South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Jr., a second-round pick, excels in stopping the run and can be used in early downs. Clemson's Barrett Carter, taken in the fourth round, was productive as a three-year starter and has coverage skills.

Taylor thinks he has the right coach in Golden to get all three to play quickly.

“Tremendous belief in Al. I think he’s got great conviction in what he wants to do on defense and how he’s going to do it, who he needs to do it with," Taylor said. “That defensive staff, as well — I think we’ve got great teachers, guys that believe in what they believe in and are excited about the players that we have in the building. That’s all important. That makes me really excited, and can’t wait to see these guys get to work, get these guys in the classroom first, get them on the field.”

Plug and play

Taylor expects third-round pick Dylan Fairchild to come in right away and compete for a starting spot on the offensive line.

“Left guard is absolutely his to win," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said.

It would be the second straight year a University of Georgia lineman would start as a rookie for the Bengals. Amarius Mims, last year's first-round pick, is the starter at right tackle.

Fairchild called working with new Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters “match made in heaven” and added that coming to a pass-heavy team “fits my play style well.”

While Peters is a former Jiu-Jitsu world champion as well as a mixed martial arts coach, Fairchild was a decorated wrestler in high school. Peters and Fairchild worked through wrestling moves during a pre-draft visit.

Jack of all trades?

Fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers started 20 games at Miami at left tackle, but is seen more as a guard in the NFL. He played in 12 games with 10 starts at left guard in 2021 and '22 with the Hurricanes.

Rivers also took snaps at center during the Senior Bowl.

Rivers said blocking for Cam Ward this past season should serve him well coming to a team with Burrow, who has been among the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league during his five years in the NFL.

“You’ve got to hold onto your blocks. With him, he’s holding the ball for eight (seconds), so you’ve got to let him do his thing to get guys open and make plays. You’ve got to give him that time, so it was important to all of us to keep him clean," Rivers said of blocking for Ward. "It feels great to block for a quarterback like that, and now Joe Burrow.”

Last but not least

The Bengals final pick was Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks in the sixth round.

Brooks committed to play college football at Tulsa and was recruited by current Bengals running backs coach Justin Hill. Brooks ended up decommitting and playing for Texas Tech, but Hill’s relationship with Brooks gave the Bengals some additional perspective.

Brooks had 1,000-yard seasons in each of his final two years at Texas Tech, but there were some concerns by teams with him having 576 carries in 2023 and '24.

