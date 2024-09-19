Bengals looking for first win as they host Washington in Monday night matchup

BetMGM NFL Odds: Bengals by 7 1/2

Against the spread: Commanders 1-1; Bengals 1-1

Series record: Tied 5-5-1

Last meeting: Washington beat the Bengals 20-9 on Nov. 22, 2020, at Washington.

Last week: Commanders beat Giants 21-18; Bengals lost to Chiefs 26-25.

Commanders offense: overall (10), rush (6), pass (19), scoring (17)

Commanders defense: overall (21), rush (16), pass (T22), scoring (29)

Bengals offense: overall (T24), rush (30), pass (16), scoring (T22)

Bengals defense: overall (20), rush (26), pass (T2), scoring (T15)

Turnover differential: Commanders plus 1; Bengals even.

Commanders player to watch

QB Jayden Daniels, the Commanders' first-round draft pick, has completed 75.5% of his passes through his first two games. He is 40 of 53 for 410 yards, but has been sacked seven times, tied for third most in the NFL.

Bengals player to watch

Joe Burrow was much better in Week 2 than in the opener. The fifth-year quarterback with a surgically repaired right wrist was 23 of 36 for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' 26-25 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. Washington has allowed 455 total passing yards over two games.

Key matchup

Commanders running game against Bengals defensive front. Washington rushed for 215 yards — including 133 by Brian Robinson — in Sunday's 21-18 win over the New York Giants. The Bengals are still struggling to stop the run and may not be able to do much better with injuries to key interior linemen.

Key injuries

Washington CB Emmanuel Forbes is unlikely to play following surgery last week to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, but he hasn't been placed on injured reserve. ... Cincinnati defensive linemen B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins suffered hamstring injuries in the game last week. They are likely to miss some time. The Bengals signed journeyman DT Lawrence Guy to help fill in.

Series notes

In their first meeting in 1970, Washington prevailed 20-0 at home. ... The Bengals pulled off the longest win streak in the series, winning three straight in 2004, ‘08 and ’12. ... The teams tied 27-27 in a game played in 2016 in Cincinnati. ... Washington has won two straight in the series just once, in 1979 and ‘85. ... Washington has outscored Cincinnati in the series 244-224. ... This is the teams’ first game in Cincinnati since 2008. They played to a tie in London in 2016.

Stats and stuff

Daniels has also run 26 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns in his first two NFL games. ... Robinson’s 133 yards rushing against New York were by far the most of his career. ... RB Austin Ekeler has seven receptions for 99 yards to go along with 10 carries for 48 yards rushing. ... TE Zach Ertz is four catches from tying Jimmy Graham at 719 for the seventh most by a tight end in league history. ... The Commanders committed five false start penalties in the red zone last week, contributing to going 0 for 6 on those drives and settling for a field goal each time. ... Austin Seibert’s seven field goals against the Giants days after signing with Washington were the most in a single game in franchise history. ... DT Jonathan Allen is one sack away from 40 in his career. ... LB Frankie Luvu led the Commanders with 11 tackles against the Giants. ... The Bengals have allowed 319 yards rushing in the first two games. ... WR Ja'Marr Chase, who didn't practice during training camp as he awaited a long-term contract extension, has just 10 catches for 97 yards. His unsportsmanlike conduct penalty last week killed a fourth-quarter drive. ... The Bengals are struggling to get their running game going. Zack Moss and Chase Brown have combined for 65 yards at Kansas City. ... TE Mike Gesicki was Cincinnati's top receiver in Week 2, making seven catches for 91 yards. ... WR Andrei Iosivas caught two touchdown passes, the first ones of the season for Cincinnati. ... DE Trey Hedrickson sacked Patrick Mahomes twice in last week's game.

Fantasy tip

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has only been targeted 12 times by Daniels so far, making eight catches for 39 yards. As their rapport continues to develop, McLaurin could be ready for a breakout game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl