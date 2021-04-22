Bengals look to shore up lines, receiver corps in draft

LAST SEASON: The Bengals showed some life under rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and had some close losses in the first half. But injuries continued to mount and optimism waned even more when Burrow was lost for the season to a knee injury in a defeat against Washington in Week 11. Cincinnati put together a pair of wins on either side of Christmas, including a Monday night upset of the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers. The familiar weaknesses were evident in a rout by the Ravens in the final week.

FREE AGENCY: Lost defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Carl Lawson, receivers A.J. Green and John Ross, cornerbacks William Jackson and Mackensie Alexander, offensive linemen Bobby Hart and B.J. Finney, TE Cethan Carter, K Randy Bullock, RB Giovani Bernard and S Shawn Williams. Signed defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Larry Ogunjobi, cornerbacks Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzi and Eli Apple, OL Riley Reiff and S Ricardo Allen.