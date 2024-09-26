Bengals look to avoid 0-4 start, but Panthers and former Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton stand in the way

The Bengals need something to go right after a 38-33 loss at home to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Of the 155 teams that have started 0-4 since the merger, only the 1992 Chargers rebounded to make the playoffs.

Dalton, who played nine seasons for the Bengals and departed following the 2019 season, knows that desperation makes Cincinnati a dangerous team entering Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium.

“It's a great team and their record doesn't show exactly who they are,” Dalton said. “Everybody knows what type of players they have over there and the success they've had. So you can't take them lightly. They are still scoring a lot of points.”

This isn't the Bengals' first rough start under coach Zac Taylor.

Cincinnati began last season 1-3 but recovered to move into playoff contention before struggling down the stretch to finish 9-8, missing the postseason.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve gone through adversity in the six years I’ve been here," Taylor said. “So we know how to get ourselves out of it, whether it’s the beginning of the season, the middle of the season, the end of the season. Really it’s all the same. You’re just looking for that first win to get some momentum.”

The Panthers (1-2) looked like their season was over almost before it began after getting outscored 73-13 in their first two games with second-year quarterback Bryce Young at the helm.

But first-year coach Dave Canales made the bold move to sit Young for Dalton last week, and the 36-year-old quarterback responded in a big way, throwing for 319 yards and three first-half touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

This will be the fourth time Dalton has faced his former team.

He is 2-1 against the Bengals with four touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Replacing Thielen

The Panthers' win over the Raiders came with a price. Wide receiver Adam Thielen sustained a hamstring injury that will force him to miss at least four games and likely more.

The Panthers will turn to two younger receivers to take his place — second-year man Jonathan Mingo and rookie Xavier Legette.

“Obviously we are going to miss Adam because he’s a guy that is trustworthy and you know where he’s going to be, and what he’s going to do,” Dalton said. “But we have guys that we feel like can step right in and help us win games.”

The rise of Chuba

The Panthers drafted running back Jonathan Brooks from Texas with an eye toward the future, but Chuba Hubbard is proving he won't give the starting job up easily.

Hubbard ran strongly in Carolina's first win of the season, racking up 114 yards on 21 carries while catching five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, proving that he can be an every-down back.

Hubbard continues to hold off Miles Sanders for the starting job. Sanders had seven carries for 17 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.

Depleted lines

Bengals right tackle Trent Brown was carted off Monday night with a knee injury last week that will require surgery and keep him out for the rest of the season. Rookie first-round draft pick Amarius Mims is expected to start in Brown’s place. Brown is a 10-year veteran who signed a one-year contract with the Bengals after spending three years with the New England Patriots.

Cincinnati had trouble rushing the passer on Monday night, partially because defensive linemen B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins were sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Chase breaks out

The preseason was tumultuous for Ja’Marr Chase, but he finally looked like his old self against the Commanders. The star receiver is expecting a contract extension from the Bengals and decided not to participate in preseason camp.

He caught a combined 10 passes for 97 yards and zero touchdowns in the first two games. On Monday, he caught six of seven targets for a team-leading 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Accurate Eddy

Eddy Pineiro of the Panthers is now the NFL's second-most accurate field goal kicker in history among those with at least 100 attempts. He's converted all five tries this season.

Pineiro has made 89.5% of his career field goals, behind only Baltimore's Justin Tucker (89.7%).

