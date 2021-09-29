Bengals look for momentum against Meyer, winless Jaguars

Meyer, who coached Ohio State for seven seasons and won a national championship in 2014, returns to Ohio for the first time as an NFL coach when the Jaguars visit Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium for a Thursday night matchup.

Meyer said the Jaguars are getting closer to playing a complete game. They were leading late in the third quarter Sunday before losing 31-19 to Arizona.

“First game, nothing,” Meyer lamented. "Second game, we made it through a half that we were playing pretty well. Third game, we’re getting (there). I’m looking for constant improvement. I’m looking for loyalty and faith in the locker room, which I have. That’s never wavered. I’m not taking anything away from the Cardinals, we played well enough and (if) we don’t make some mistakes, we could’ve won that game.”

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin agreed. The Jags must learn how to finish.

“You know, so many things that we did special out there that we can build off of going into the rest of this season, and we needed that — we really needed that,” Griffin said. “We all know there are things we still have to work on. That is why we have this long season. We are going to go back to the drawing board and we have a quick turnaround, so we will do whatever takes.”

Jacksonville is trying to avoid losing its 19th consecutive game.

YOUNG GUNS

This game will mark the second time in NFL history that a rookie quarterback chosen No. 1 overall (Trevor Lawrence) faces a quarterback who was chosen No. 1 overall the previous year (Burrow). The only other instance came in 2019, when rookie Kyler Murray of Arizona bested Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield.

DISMISSING DROPS

Rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals top draft pick, got a deserved reputation for dropping passes in the preseason. He's put that issue behind him. He caught two touchdown passes last week, one of them a spectacular fingertip grab in the end zone. Actually, he's the only player in the Super Bowl era with a receiving TD of at least 30 yards in each of his first three games. He has 11 catches, four of them for scores.

O-LINE OPTIMISM

One of the unsung heroes of the Bengals win over the Steelers might have been Jackson Carman, the rookie from Clemson who started in place of injured veteran guard Xavier Su’a-Filo. Carman, who protected Lawrence's blind side for two years at Clemson, didn't allow a sack or hit on Burrow. Granted, some of Pittsburgh best pass rushers were out with injuries, but the Bengals' line looked much improved.

SECONDARY SHUFFLE

The Jaguars are retooling their secondary less than a month into the season. They traded cornerback CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft, to Carolina on Monday for tight end Dan Arnold. The deal also included a swap of draft picks. With Henderson gone, rookie Tyson Campbell will step into a starting spot opposite the veteran Griffin. And nickel cornerback Tre Herndon, who missed the first three games because of a sprained knee ligament, will make his 2021 debut against the Bengals.

Caption Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor works his team along the sideline in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a touchdown catch in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Credit: Don Wright Credit: Don Wright

Caption Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, right, runs past Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) after making a reception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption Fans celebrate with Jacksonville Jaguars players after wide receiver Jamal Agnew ran a missed field goal attempt against the Arizona Cardinals back for a 109-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton