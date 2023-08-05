Bengals LB Logan Wilson 4-year extension worth up $37.25 million, person familiar with deal says

Linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals worth up to $37.25 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press
news
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
48 minutes ago
X

Linebacker Logan Wilson has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals worth up to $37.25 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal.

Wilson, a third-round pick in 2020, has averaged 112 tackles over the past two seasons. He has seven interceptions, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in three years.

The Bengals have given Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson extensions. Quarterback Joe Burrow is next. He’s due to receive what may end up being the richest contract in NFL history.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on home for veteran and family in...
2
Man in custody after report of shots fired near German Twp. garage sale
3
Event center, dinner theater planned for downtown Springfield
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top