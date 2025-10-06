Bengals' Jake Browning blames himself for loss to Lions

“A lot of people in that locker room played winning football today,” Browning said. “I did not. You throw three picks in the NFL, you’re going to lose.”

Burrow had surgery on his injured left toe and is out indefinitely. The Bengals stuck with the backups on their roster instead of trying to acquire a veteran QB.

Browning's backup, Brett Rypien, has 11 career appearances and four starts, three for the Broncos and one for the Rams. For now, the Bengals are sticking with Browning.

At halftime on Sunday, Browning was 14 of 23 for 86 yards and two interceptions, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor heard the boos every time Browning jogged back out with the offense.

“I’m sure a lot of people wanted him on the bench at that point,” Taylor said. “I could hear it. There are some plays he’s going to want to have back. I’m glad he hung in there. I believe he gives us our best chance to win.”

In 2023, Browning took over after Burrow's season-ending wrist injury and completed 70.4% of his passes, going 4-3 as the starter. He threw 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

His eight interceptions this season are the second most in the league, behind Las Vegas' Geno Smith.

“Jake’s taken a lot of adversity for himself and for the team, period,” receiver Ja'Marr Chase said. “I tell him to stay in it, keep his head up. At the end of the day we all have his back and we all need him to be our quarterback. The way he stayed in the game and kept fighting, that’s what we need.”

Browning finished 26 of 40 for 251 yards on Sunday. But two of his three picks came during another dismal first half for the Bengals, who have been outscored 69-9 before halftime in their last three games.

“I put that on myself,” Taylor said. “I call the plays. I've got to keep us out of danger. We’ve scored three points three weeks in a row in the first half. That’s my responsibility to score more points.”

Browning said it comes down to him making better decisions with the ball and not trying to force throws.

“Everybody’s been very supportive, but at the end of the day this is a results business and I need to play better,” Browning said. “I threw three picks that were bad. There’s no hiding from that. Bad decisions. Bad ball placement. That’s on me.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl