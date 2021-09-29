Bengals' Higgins, Bates out with injuries for Jaguars game

And the team likely will be missing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). Both were listed Wednesday as doubtful.

However, cornerback Trae Waynes is expected to make his Bengals debut. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the team before the 2020 season, but missed the entire year with a pectoral injury. He's been bothered this season by a hamstring injury.