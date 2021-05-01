Bengals get O-line help, pick Carman in second round

The Bengals got the 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman with the 46th pick after trading the 38th to the New England Patriots. Cincinnati got two more picks in the trade, the 122nd and 139th.

After making a splash by taking star LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the first round, the Bengals turned to one of their greatest areas of concern — protecting second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.