Bengals expected to focus on defense in the NFL draft with offensive stars signed to extensions

“It’s getting the most out of our draft picks, when we’ve got a quarterback we’re paying, when we’ve got other elite players we’re going to pay,” Taylor said during the league meetings. “It’s important to do that, and it’s on us as the coaching staff to make sure we’re developing those guys when they come in the building.”

With the offensive skill position spots stable, this is expected to be a defense-heavy draft for the Bengals.

Cincinnati has one of the league's best offenses, but it has missed the playoffs the past two seasons mostly because of struggles on defense.

The Bengals lost four games last season in which they scored at least 30 points. The defense allowed 414 points, fifth most in the league, and allowed a touchdown on 67.9% of opponent's red zone possessions, the third-worst rate in the NFL.

Al Golden was hired as defensive coordinator, replacing Lou Anarumo, who led Cincinnati’s defense for six seasons.

Golden not only has the benefit of knowing this draft class after being Notre Dame's defensive coordinator the past three years, he has worked with Tobin and Taylor in the past as the Bengals linebackers coach in 2020 and '21.

“Al is super hands-on, and we want our coaches to be super hands-on,” Tobin said during the scouting combine. “We want to be in alignment when we take a guy. Everybody that touches that guy is on board with it, knows the plan and is going to work toward the plan. His coaches know what he wants. I think he would have a pretty good idea of what’s playing on the college level right now.”

Staying at home

The Bengals rank 10th in players on their roster who are their own draft picks or undrafted free agents according to Pro Football Network.

Their biggest successes have come on day two in the second and third rounds. Cincinnati's past three first-round picks have not had the same success as Burrow and Chase.

The Bengals have only six selections, with two being inside the top 80. They will need to replicate the success of San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams, who built solid rosters with late-round picks with most of their salary cap taken up by a couple of players.

On the line

Tobin said not a day goes by when he doesn't think about the defensive line. That has moved to the forefront with the organization and Trey Hendrickson still not close to a contract extension.

Even if the Bengals get a deal done with Hendrickson — which is a tall task considering the recent extensions to Higgins and Chase along with what defensive linemen are getting — they need another pass rusher along with depth.

“We play in a division that we’ve got to stop the run. D-line is always going to be a focus of ours," Tobin said. "I think this draft offers a lot of D-Linemen. I think this is one of the better D-Line groups.”

The opposite line

If the Bengals do address something on offense, it will be on the offensive line. Burrow was sacked 48 times last season — tied for fourth most — while the pass and run block win rates by the linemen were near the bottom of the league rankings.

They have Cordell Volson and Cody Ford penciled in as the starters at guard, but an upgrade is needed.

Alabama's Tyler Booker would be an intriguing prospect in the second round. Not only was he a team captain — an important trait in past draft classes under Tobin and Taylor — the Bengals have selected a player from the Crimson Tide in the first three rounds of three of the past six drafts.

They also would like to add a lineman with position flexibility to address lack of depth.

Other needs

Linebacker and safety are at the top of the list. The Bengals need another linebacker to pair with Logan Wilson and still have to address Germaine Pratt's request to be traded. Safety is also a priority after Geno Stone struggled last season. Stone is also going into the final year of his contract. Running back could be one of the areas they look at in the late rounds.

Don't need

Quarterback. Burrow led the league in touchdown passes and passing yards last season while Jake Browning has emerged as a solid backup. Browning went 4-3 in 2023 after Burrow suffered a season-ending torn ligament in his right wrist.

