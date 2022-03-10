Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Bengals expected to again seek O-linemen among free agents

Cincinnati Bengals players B.J. Hill (92) and Quinton Spain (67) dance during warm ups during NFL football practice Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Bengals players B.J. Hill (92) and Quinton Spain (67) dance during warm ups during NFL football practice Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Offensive line is still the biggest weakness for the Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI BENGALS (13-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LT Riley Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi, TE C.J. Uzomah. G Quinton Spain, DT B.J. Hill, CB Eli Apple, WR Mike Thomas, WR Auden Tate, DT Josh Tupou, CB Vernon Hargreaves, CB Tre Flowers, CB Darius Phillips, LB Jordan Evans, P Kevin Huber, QB Brandon Allen, DB Ricardo Allen, LS Clark Harris.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Stanley Morgan, OL Fred Johnson, DE Wyatt Ray, WR Trenton Irwin, LB Clay Johnston, TE Mitchell Wilcox.

NEEDS: A continuing drama for the Bengals has been upgrading the offensive line to better protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. LT Riley Reiff, a free-agent signee who made $7.5 million on a one-year contract, was a good addition but was injured for the playoff stretch. The Bengals will have to decide whether to re-sign Reiff and guard Quinton Spain as the team looks to the free-agent market to firm up the line. Burrow was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL in the regular season and was harassed and battered in the playoffs and in the Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Safety Jessie Bates III got the franchise tag last week so he'll be with the Bengals at least another season.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $34 million.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Clark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday
2
Blood needed: Community Blood Center drives slated for March
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Local PechaKucha event to return live on Saturday
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top