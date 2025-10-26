Bengals coach Zac Taylor calls out defense after lackluster performance against the Jets

It was New York's first win in eight games this season. The Jets managed a total of 17 points and 302 yards in the previous two games combined.

“I think someone needs to step up and lead the group,” Taylor said of his defense. “That's what I'm waiting to see. Someone step up and lead the group and take some accountability over there, and get this thing going the right way.”

Cincinnati (3-5) has allowed at least 27 points in seven of its eight games. It was the first time New York surpassed 500 yards of total offense since a 34-31 win over the Bengals on Oct. 31, 2021.

“We have to finish the game up,” cornerback DJ Turner II said. “We just have to finish better.”

Even with the defensive issues, the Bengals were in position to return to .500 going into the weekend. Joe Flacco passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns in an encouraging 33-31 win over Pittsburgh in the team's previous game on Oct. 16.

Flacco had another solid performance against New York, passing for 223 yards and two TDs. The 40-year-old quarterback also had a 1-yard TD run, but he couldn't make up for the team's sputtering defense this time around.

The Bengals carried a 31-16 lead into the final period. It was the largest blown lead after three quarters in franchise history.

“We can’t give up big plays at the end of the game," safety Geno Stone said. "It’s a collective effort. I feel like everyone has to step up.”

The Bengals were hurt by the absence of All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who aggravated his right hip injury. They finished with no sacks and just one quarterback hit.

“We need somebody to step up and win some one-on-ones,” Taylor said.

The Jets took the lead on running back Breece Hall's TD pass to tight end Mason Taylor with 1:54 left. Hall finished with 133 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

“It was right there for us to grab and create some momentum for ourselves, and we missed that opportunity,” Taylor said. “You've got to credit the Jets. We never delivered the knockout blow and they just kept hanging in there.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl